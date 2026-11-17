



The €748,248 project will install 1,344 solar panels on two irrigation ponds in Lo Vigo, reducing the footprint of the original farmland proposal by about 41 per cent.

The Valencian regional government has approved plans for a floating solar power plant on two irrigation ponds in Los Montesinos. The project, proposed by Operativa 2000, will use existing ponds in the Lo Vigo area, near the CV-945 and the municipal sports centre. It will also include batteries to store some of the electricity generated for later delivery to the grid.

The decision, published in the Official Gazette of the Valencian Community, grants the project’s preliminary and construction authorisations. The developer still needs a municipal building licence and other applicable permits before work can begin.

Floating panels reduce the land needed

Operativa 2000 first applied in July 2021 to build a conventional ground-mounted solar plant on agricultural land. In October 2025, the company submitted a revised design that moved the panels onto the ponds and added battery storage. The revised plans went out to public consultation in 2026.

The change cuts the project’s overall footprint from 9,449 to 5,598 square metres. The panels themselves will cover 4,174 square metres and sit on floating platforms held in place by moorings.

The Generalitat’s landscape assessment found that the redesign would preserve productive farmland and reduce the project’s visual impact because the floating structures sit lower than ground-mounted arrays. The approval requires the developer to maintain the land’s agricultural use.

Battery storage and water safeguards

Each of the 1,344 panels will be rated at 720 watts, giving the array a peak capacity of just under 968 kilowatts. Two 125-kilowatt battery units will provide a combined storage capacity of 554 kilowatt-hours. The plant will connect to the I-DE distribution network via the La Pedrera line.

The project received a favourable environmental assessment with conditions to protect the irrigation water. Maintenance crews are barred from using soaps, solvents or other cleaning products that could contaminate it. The assessment also recommends monitoring water quality and checking for invasive species.

The authorised budget is €748,248, roughly double the original estimate of €373,925.

Town council raised no objection

Los Montesinos Town Council issued a favourable planning compatibility report for the site in November 2020. It did not respond to subsequent consultations on either the original proposal or the floating design. The Generalitat concluded that the council had raised no objection within the statutory deadlines.

The developer has 11 months from the day after formal notification to complete the installation and may apply for an extension. Once construction is complete, the company must obtain provisional authorisation to test the plant and final approval before it can enter regular operation.