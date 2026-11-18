



Pilar de la Horadada businessman Eduardo López Pérez received the Alicante Chamber of Commerce’s Gold and Diamond Medal in recognition of his business career.

The Alicante Chamber of Commerce held its annual Alicante Economy Night at Torrevieja’s International Auditorium on Monday 16 November. The gala was originally scheduled for 28 October but was postponed following the Urda train accident.

The evening saw the chamber honour Eduardo López Pérez, founder of Terrapilar, whose business grew from a factory producing mosaics, tiles and artificial stone into a distributor of building materials. The group has since expanded into agriculture and property services and now employs 550 people, according to figures released for the award.

Writer Juan del Val and journalist Luz Sigüenza hosted the gala, which opened and closed with performances by Torrevieja’s Francisco Vallejos Choir, conducted by Belén Puente.

Guests included Valencian regional president Juanfran Pérez Llorca, Alicante Provincial Council president Toni Pérez, Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón and Alicante Chamber of Commerce president Carlos Baño.