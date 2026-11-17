



The session on Wednesday 25 November will cover energy efficiency, climate risks and public funding for business improvements.

Orihuela Chamber of Commerce will hold a workshop for small and medium-sized businesses and self-employed professionals on Wednesday 25 November, from 10am to noon, at its Vivero de Empresas business incubator.

The session, titled From Assessment to Action, will show businesses how to turn the findings of an environmental assessment into practical steps to cut energy bills and emissions and prepare for climate-related risks. It will also cover ways to reuse materials and by-products, along with grants, incentives and public funding available for improvements.

Energy and sustainability specialist José Luis Bernal will take part alongside Chamber president Mario Martínez and Sabina Goretti Galindo, the Valencian regional secretary for the environment and territory. Galindo will present diplomas to three local businesses that took part in the 2026 Environmental Action and Improvement Programme: Domingo Serna Construcciones Metálicas, EYA Customer Agency and Comercial VQ.

Martínez said the Chamber wants to help smaller firms that may lack the resources or expertise to identify energy savings and put them into practice. The workshop is funded by the Valencian regional government and is open to businesses from any sector.

Register through the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce website. For more information, call 966 74 35 02 or email infoempresa@camaraorihuela.org.