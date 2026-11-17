



Professor of singing Pilar Páez will lead the two-day course at the Habanera Museum on 3 and 4 December. Registration closes on 26 November.

Torrevieja’s Municipal Habaneras Board is offering a free vocal technique course for members of the town’s amateur choirs and vocal groups. The course is open to singers aged 13 and over, with a limited number of places available.

The sessions will take place on Thursday 3 and Friday 4 December at the Habanera Museum in Parque de la Estación. They will be led by Pilar Páez, professor of singing at the Óscar Esplá Higher Conservatory of Music.

Entitled The Voice in the Choir, the course will focus on how individual singers can help their group sing more in tune and achieve a better balance between voices. Participants will be able to put the techniques into practice at their own choir rehearsals.