



58 arrested over €58,000 fuel fraud in Alicante and Valencia. The Guardia Civil says fuel obtained with stolen corporate cards was sold for €1 a litre at filling stations in Torrevieja and Torrent.

The Guardia Civil has arrested 58 people in Alicante and Valencia over an alleged fuel fraud that caused losses of more than €58,000. Investigators say the group used stolen fuel cards belonging to a passenger transport company to obtain fuel and resell it well below the market price.

Operation Rezervor began after the company’s fuel cards showed unusual activity. The volume of transactions exceeded the cards’ credit limit, prompting the payment provider to block them.

Officers allege that two employees at a heavy-vehicle workshop responsible for maintaining the company’s bus fleet stole 18 cards, nine of which were used. Investigators say the pair initially used the cards themselves before placing a disguised advert offering cheap fuel on a second-hand marketplace. They allegedly sold the batch of cards in exchange for cash and bank transfers.

The Guardia Civil says the group used messaging apps to arrange late-night visits to filling stations in Torrevieja, in Alicante province, and Torrent, in Valencia province. Up to eight pumps were used at once, with a single payment covering all the fuel.

Private motorists and small business owners allegedly paid €1 a litre in cash. Investigators say customers filled cars, delivery vans and recovery trucks, as well as large containers concealed inside vehicles.

The 58 people arrested were brought before an investigating court in Alicante, which ordered their release. A further nine people are under investigation. The alleged offences include theft, fraud, forgery of means of payment, handling stolen goods, money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation.