



Spain’s Supreme Court has confirmed the conviction of Manuel Antonio López Vera, the retired former chief inspector of the Torrevieja Local Police, upholding an eight-month prison sentence, a fine, and a two-year ban from public office for breach of trust in the custody of documents.

The court also ratified a prison sentence of seven months and fifteen days, along with a €200 fine, for a Civil Protection official convicted of influence peddling.

The case originated on November 30, 2012, when patrol officers stopped the driver for running a stop sign and issued a €200 traffic ticket.

The driver sarcastically informed the officers she would not pay because of her connection to “Inspector Vera.” Suspecting foul play, reporting officer Antonio Rico Bellido formally registered the citation via Murcia City Hall to ensure an official paper trail.

Although the document reached the Torrevieja station in late December, it was never forwarded to SUMA, the fine-processing agency. The court found that the driver asked López Vera to intervene, after which the inspector cited the vehicle’s registration from memory, instructed a subordinate to “forget about the fine,” and removed the citation from the department’s files.

López Vera eventually submitted the missing ticket to a judge in October 2013, only after the statute of limitations had expired.

In rejecting the appeals, the Supreme Court ruled that circumstantial evidence—including the relationship between the parties, the inspector’s detailed knowledge of the ticket, and his subsequent retrieval of the file—firmly proved his guilt.

The chamber clarified that as police chief, López Vera shared institutional responsibility for document preservation, and removing the record to halt processing constituted a criminal offense rather than a minor administrative slip.

The court similarly dismissed the driver’s appeal, noting that her relationship of trust with the inspector successfully exerted undue influence to bury the infraction.

Following his initial report in 2013, Officer Rico faced severe workplace harassment and retaliation, which the Torrevieja City Council failed to address. The Constitutional Court later granted Rico protection, ordering the municipality to compensate him for the hostility he endured as a whistleblower.

Rico, who received an anti-fraud courage award in 2025, has publicly demanded accountability from Mayor Eduardo Dolón over why the convicted former inspector was permitted to wear his dress uniform at an official police retirement event in 2024.