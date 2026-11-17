



At Casas Espania, we believe that a great property service starts with a great team. Led by owner Helen, our friendly and experienced team brings together a wealth of knowledge, local experience and, most importantly, a genuine passion for helping people find their place in the sun.

Helen is joined by Sarah and Maddie, our dedicated sales agents, Andy, who looks after IT and marketing, and Jess, who is the welcoming face of our front-of-house team.

Although our roots are spread across the UK, with Sarah originally from Bristol, Helen, Maddie and Andy from Nottinghamshire, and Jess from Scotland, we all now proudly call Spain home. Having lived here for many years, we understand the area, the lifestyle and the excitement, as well as the challenges, that come with buying or selling a property in Spain.

One of the things that makes Casas Espania special is that we have all worked together for many years. We’re more than just colleagues; we’re a close-knit team who know each other well, share the same values and work together to give our clients a personal, friendly and professional service.

Whether you’re looking to buy your dream home, sell your property or simply need a little advice, we’re always happy to help. At Casas Espania, you’re not just dealing with an estate agency – you’re dealing with a team that genuinely cares.