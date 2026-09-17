



San Fulgencio’s PSOE has criticised new council regulations limiting outdoor entertainment at bars and other hospitality businesses, warning that the measures could damage the local economy and reduce leisure options for residents and visitors.

The new protocol, approved by the PP/PIPN coalition government, is due to come into force on October 1, 2026. It will govern outdoor entertainment and events held on licensed terraces throughout the municipality.

Under the regulations, establishments will be permitted to organise only one outdoor event each month, up to a maximum of 12 per year. Businesses are currently allowed to hold two such events per month.

The protocol also introduces seasonal restrictions on the times when entertainment may take place. From October to May, events will be permitted between 2pm and 10pm. Between June and September, the authorised hours will be from 5pm until 11.59pm.

The local PSOE group said it had received numerous complaints from bar and business owners across San Fulgencio, particularly from establishments operating in the municipality’s residential developments.

The party argued that outdoor entertainment plays an important role in attracting customers and supporting hospitality businesses throughout the year.

It also questioned why the restrictions were being introduced after three years of PP/PIPN government and called on the council to explain the evidence and reasoning behind the changes.

The opposition group expressed particular concern about the 10pm finishing time during April and May, when longer evenings and warmer weather traditionally encourage people to remain outdoors.

It said the summer timetable could also prevent establishments from organising entertainment during the early afternoon—an option the party claims has become increasingly popular with customers.

According to the PSOE, the changes have caused concern not only among business owners but also among residents, tourists and local organisations that use entertainment events to raise money for charitable and community causes.

The party acknowledged the need to protect residents from excessive noise but argued that the council must find a fairer balance between maintaining peace in residential areas and supporting the municipality’s hospitality sector.

San Fulgencio includes several large residential communities with a significant international population, where bars, restaurants and live entertainment form an important part of the local leisure economy.

The PSOE has pledged to review the protocol if it takes control of the council following the 2027 municipal elections. It said it would work with businesses, residents and other interested groups to develop regulations that protect residents’ right to peace and quiet while allowing establishments to operate responsibly and provide suitable entertainment for locals and visitors.