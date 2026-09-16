



Alicante ophthalmologist Professor Jorge Alió presented advances in corneal surgery, presbyopia treatment and state-of-the-art intraocular lenses at the 44th Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons in London.

The international conference, held from September 11 to 15, brought together specialists to discuss scientific and technological developments in cataract and refractive surgery.

Alió, Professor of Ophthalmology and an honorary researcher at Miguel Hernández University in Elche, contributed to sessions covering extended depth of focus lenses, known as EDOF lenses, accommodative intraocular lenses, keratoconus, therapeutic refractive surgery and treatments involving the cornea and ocular surface.

He said ophthalmology was moving towards increasingly personalised procedures and technologies intended not only to correct refractive errors but also to improve the quality of patients’ vision and expand treatment options for complex eye conditions.

One of the principal events in his programme was a course entitled Unveiling EDOF Intraocular Lenses, which examined the current clinical potential of lenses designed to provide a wider range of clear vision.

Alió also delivered a presentation explaining the characteristics that define a genuine EDOF lens and how the different technologies currently available should be classified.

Further attention was given to the Lumina accommodative intraocular lens, which Alió has researched for 14 years as principal investigator and study director. He is currently the only accredited ophthalmologist in Spain authorised to implant the lens.

His presentation compared patients’ experiences with the Lumina lens against those receiving multifocal or EDOF implants. The research examined the ability of the different technologies to provide functional vision at varying distances and reduce dependence on glasses.

Alió, recently appointed president of the European Academy of Ophthalmology, also discussed whether accommodative lenses could provide an effective alternative for correcting presbyopia. These lenses are intended to replicate more closely the eye’s natural focusing mechanism and address some of the limitations associated with other near-vision treatments.

Corneal disease formed another major part of his contribution. During the congress’s Cornea Day, he presented a lecture on keratoconus among people with Down’s syndrome.

Research associated with his team included one-year results from an early-stage clinical trial investigating the use of decellularised corneal tissue, both with and without adult stem cells derived from patients’ fatty tissue, to treat advanced keratoconus.

Another experimental study examined whether neural crest cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells could encourage regeneration of the corneal stroma and reduce established scarring.

Alió also participated in an interactive session examining difficult therapeutic refractive surgery cases. In a separate presentation, he explained how the accurate diagnosis and treatment of ocular surface conditions can improve refractive precision and surgical outcomes.

His other responsibilities included evaluating entries for the congress’s video awards and participating as a member of the judging panel.

Alió is ranked seventh in The Ophthalmologist magazine’s 2025 list of the world’s most influential specialists in cataract and refractive surgery. He is the only Spanish ophthalmologist included among the top 50.