



Spain’s Council of Ministers has approved an €868 million investment programme for Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport as part of a major nationwide plan to expand and modernise the country’s airport infrastructure.

The funding will be delivered between 2027 and 2031 under Aena’s third Airport Regulation Document, known as DORA III. The framework provides for almost €13 billion of investment across the Spanish airport network during the five-year period.

At Alicante-Elche Airport, the money will finance an expansion of the terminal area, improvements to the airfield and aircraft apron, and measures to strengthen security throughout the facilities.

The substantial investment comes as the Costa Blanca airport continues to experience record passenger demand. Its growing importance as an international gateway has increased pressure for additional capacity and upgraded infrastructure.

The Government also approved an average annual increase of 0.33 per cent in airport charges across Aena’s network. This means tariffs will remain virtually frozen over the five years despite passenger numbers being forecast to rise from 321 million in 2025 to approximately 358 million by 2031.

The approved adjustment is considerably lower than the 3.82 per cent annual increase requested by Aena. Airlines had called for charges to be reduced by 4.9 per cent, while Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission recommended an annual reduction of 0.59 per cent.

Transport and Sustainable Mobility Minister Óscar Puente said the new tariff structure would ensure that Spanish airport charges remained among the most competitive in Europe.

Approval of the plan follows months of technical and political negotiations over the level of investment required and the need to protect Aena’s financial stability while limiting additional costs for airlines and passengers.

The Council of Ministers approved the framework before the September 30 deadline, allowing the new regulatory arrangements to take effect as planned at the beginning of the next five-year period.

A further €402 million will be invested at Valencia Airport. The programme there includes terminal development, a new security checkpoint and improvements to car parks and access routes.

Together, Alicante-Elche and Valencia airports will receive €1.27 billion under DORA III, representing one of the most significant airport investment programmes undertaken in the Valencian Community.