Around 200 Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out at Alicante Campsite





Around 200 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a campsite in Sant Joan d’Alacant on Saturday, September 12.

Two people suffered minor injuries during the incident. One was treated for smoke inhalation, while another sustained a cut to the hand. Both were taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

The alarm was raised through the 112 emergency telephone service at 10.06pm. Guardia Civil patrols from Sant Joan d’Alacant and San Vicente del Raspeig were immediately sent to the scene, supported by officers from the Alicante Command’s Citizen Security Unit (USECIC).

They worked alongside Sant Joan d’Alacant Local Police and several crews from the Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium to evacuate the site and bring the blaze under control.

According to the Guardia Civil, the fire began on a campsite pitch whose occupants were not present at the time. The flames subsequently spread to neighbouring accommodation, prompting emergency services to clear the entire complex as a precaution.

Officers and firefighters helped approximately 200 residents and holidaymakers leave the campsite safely while crews tackled the fire.

The blaze was declared extinguished at 11.20pm, just over an hour after the initial emergency call. Once the area had been made safe, residents were allowed to return to their accommodation.

The Guardia Civil in Sant Joan d’Alacant and the Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade are investigating the incident to establish how the fire started.