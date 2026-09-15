



CONVEGA has launched a new tourism campaign showcasing the natural, cultural, historical and gastronomic attractions of the Vega Baja del Segura’s 27 municipalities.

Supported by Alicante Provincial Council, the initiative aims to establish a shared identity for the region, attract visitors throughout the year and create new opportunities for sustainable economic development.

The campaign, entitled Tu tierra y la mía—Your Land and Mine—was unveiled at the José Noguera Valverde Easter Museum in Callosa de Segura.

The presentation was attended by CONVEGA president Carlos Pastor, Callosa de Segura mayor Juan Antonio Franco and Alfred Pavía of the Sapristi advertising agency, which developed the campaign.

Its centrepiece is a promotional film presenting the Vega Baja as a diverse, authentic and welcoming destination offering experiences for different types of visitors in every season.

Rather than relying on conventional tourism imagery, the campaign focuses on the elements that give the region its distinctive character. These include its coastline, River Segura, farmland, natural landscapes, heritage, food, traditions and local way of life.

Regional words and expressions such as boria, escullar and garbanseo are also incorporated to highlight the Vega Baja’s cultural identity and distinctive speech.

The campaign’s central message describes the area as “a place to do everything—or nothing at all.” Visitors are encouraged to explore its cycling routes and landscapes, discover its historic sites, experience local traditions, enjoy its cuisine or simply relax and disconnect.

Creative director Alfred Pavía said the objective was to tell the Vega Baja’s story in a modern, accessible and recognisable way.

“We have created a lively and contemporary narrative capable of showing a great deal in a short time while presenting a real and approachable image of the Vega Baja del Segura,” he said.

Callosa mayor Juan Antonio Franco said combining the individual attractions of all 27 municipalities would help demonstrate the region’s overall richness while preserving the distinctive character of each town and village.

Carlos Pastor, who is also Alicante’s provincial deputy for Economic Development and European Projects, described the Vega Baja’s diversity as one of its greatest strengths.

He said bringing together its landscapes, heritage, agriculture, gastronomy, culture and lifestyle under a shared identity would produce a stronger and more recognisable regional brand.

According to Pastor, the campaign has two principal audiences. Externally, it seeks to introduce new visitors to the range of experiences available across the Vega Baja and strengthen its reputation as a year-round destination. Locally, it is intended to encourage residents to appreciate their surroundings and reinforce pride in belonging to the region.

The campaign will be promoted throughout the Vega Baja and surrounding areas. CONVEGA hopes it will reduce the tourism industry’s dependence on the summer season, support local businesses and consolidate Vega Baja del Segura, Your Land and Mine as a shared identity for the comarca’s 27 municipalities.