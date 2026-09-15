



The Orihuela councillor responsible for the coast had scheduled September 14, 2026, as the new date for a meeting of Orihuela Costa’s District Boards 10 and 11. The meeting was due to take place at 5pm at Orihuela Costa Town Hall.

PIOC organised a public gathering at the same location and time. In response, it appears that the council has cancelled the meeting and postponed it until September 21, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

PIOC is surprised by this decision, as there can be nothing more democratic than a large number of people attending a public meeting to show their support for democracy.

At the rescheduled meeting on September 21—if the date is officially confirmed—two district representatives intend to formally call for Orihuela Costa’s separation from Orihuela because of the ineffectiveness of the current system and the area’s chronic lack of adequate public services.

We are sharing both the council’s proposal for the meeting, which will focus on the needs of Orihuela Costa, and our own proposal. We will work to secure the support of more people for it. Román Jiménez

President of PIOC and member of District Boards 10 and 11