



Cambiemos Orihuela has called for the immediate opening of Rubalcava Palace, claiming that the restored historic building has remained closed to the public for a year.

The political group said renovation work was completed approximately 12 months ago, but residents have still not been allowed inside to see the results. Although the palace remains closed to general visitors, its gardens have hosted two Moors and Christians events, including one last Saturday, while the interior was used to record a promotional video for a music festival.

Party spokesperson Leticia Pertegal said no clear explanation had been provided for the continued closure.

“A public open day was promised a year ago, and we are still waiting for it to take place,” she said. “Apart from two Moors and Christians events and the recording of a promotional video for the Tardeada, the palace has not been used.”

Cambiemos is also seeking information about the condition of the palace’s original furniture and artworks. According to the group, these items have been stored at the Royal Monastery of the Visitation since 2008, at a total cost of €250,000.

“We want to know whether the furniture and artworks kept there remain in good condition,” Pertegal said. “We also do not know when the building will be fitted out as a museum and converted into the City Museum.”

She warned that Rubalcava Palace could become another long-running municipal project similar to Orihuela’s bullring.

“We demand that the palace be opened so that the people of Orihuela, whose taxes paid for its restoration, can enjoy it—not just a privileged few,” she added.

Cambiemos criticised what it described as the selective use of municipally owned cultural sites. The group claimed that venues such as Rubalcava Palace are made available to private companies and certain organisations while ordinary residents are limited to viewing them from outside.

The party said the continued closure reflected what it considers the council’s failure to properly value and manage Orihuela’s historic heritage.