



Orihuela will host its fourth series of Alzheimer’s awareness and educational talks from September 22 to 24 at La Lonja Auditorium.

The free event has been organised to mark World Alzheimer’s Day by the Miguel Hernández Association of Families of People with Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias (AFA), in partnership with Orihuela City Council’s Health Department, the Mancomunidad de la Vega and Vega Baja Hospital.

Professionals from psychology, nursing, neurology and social work will deliver talks for relatives, carers and the wider public. The programme aims to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s, explain the resources and support available, and provide practical guidance for those caring for people with dementia.

Health councillor Irene Celdrán said the annual initiative would again focus on supporting families and promoting healthy lifestyles that may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

“No one should have to face this illness alone,” she said. “We want to continue raising awareness, supporting those affected and recognising the enormous contribution made by relatives, carers, professionals and associations.”

AFA director María Sánchez stressed that a diagnosis should not lead to passivity or isolation. Attendance is free, and advance registration is not required.

Ahead of the conference, a manifesto will be read at AFA’s day centre in Cox on September 21, World Alzheimer’s Day.

The programme will begin at 10.30am on Tuesday, September 22. Following the official opening, AFA psychologist Pedro Gallego will discuss emotional and practical strategies for providing empathetic care to people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

On Wednesday, September 23, three Vega Baja Hospital professionals will address clinical and care-related issues. Neurology case-management nurse Sandra Amorós will examine non-drug treatments for behavioural symptoms in people with dementia.

Healthcare assistant Concepción Belmonte will then offer practical advice for patients and carers, before neurologist Arantxa Alfaro explores the growing social and healthcare impact of dementia in a presentation entitled The Invisible Epidemic: Why Dementia Is the Disease of the 21st Century.

The final session on Thursday, September 24, will focus on social support and prevention. Social worker Nuria Salas will outline the services and benefits available to dependent people in the Valencian Community and explain how cases are managed.

The conference will conclude with a talk on healthy habits for maintaining an active brain, presented by AFA doctor Marcelo Benedetti and nurse Ana María Espinosa.