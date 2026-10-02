



Torrevieja will hold its first Health Fair on Thursday, 29 October, bringing together healthcare professionals, community organisations and residents for a day devoted to prevention, personal wellbeing and healthy living.

Organised by the council’s Department of Health Prevention and Promotion, the event will take place at the International Auditorium, with a morning programme for secondary school pupils and an evening session open to the public.

Exhibitors are expected to include the Red Cross, pharmacies, gyms, firefighters, primary care services, ambulance providers, nutrition specialists and organisations working in cancer prevention and addiction awareness. Visitors will be able to explore stands, seek practical advice and learn about available health resources.

The morning programme, running from 10am to 1.30pm, will welcome pupils in their third year of compulsory secondary education from Torrevieja schools, attending in two groups.

At 11am, Miguel Assal will deliver a talk on responding during the first five minutes of an emergency. The session will introduce basic first aid and practical skills to help young people react effectively when someone needs urgent assistance. Pupils will also tour the information stands.

The fair will reopen to the general public from 6pm to 9pm, offering an opportunity to meet participating organisations and discover services and activities that support healthier lifestyles.

A highlight will be a talk by Dr Sara Marín, entitled “I Wasn’t Like This Before: Exploring How Women’s Bodies Change Over the Years”. Her presentation will examine the changes women experience through different stages of life.

Admission to Dr Marín’s talk is free, but an invitation must be obtained through culturatorrevieja.com.

The council hopes the fair will help residents better understand their bodies, make informed choices and take a more active role in caring for their health.