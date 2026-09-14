



The Guardia Civil has dismantled a large indoor cannabis plantation operating inside a house in San Miguel de Salinas.

Three men, aged 34, 53 and 57, were arrested during Operation Bastión 26. They are under investigation on suspicion of drug trafficking, membership of a criminal group and electricity theft.

The investigation began after discarded cannabis plant material was discovered in the municipality. Officers from Torrevieja’s ROCA rural crime team subsequently worked to identify the source of the waste and determine whether a plantation was operating nearby.

Their enquiries led them to a property displaying signs consistent with large-scale cannabis cultivation. Investigators also identified the individuals believed to be regularly visiting the house.

The property was searched with support from Torrevieja’s USECIC public safety unit and drone team, officers from the San Miguel de Salinas Guardia Civil post and investigators based in Pilar de la Horadada.

Police found that almost every room in the two-storey house had been converted for cannabis production. The only exception was the kitchen, where the person responsible for guarding and maintaining the crop was reportedly sleeping.

Officers seized 262 large cannabis plants in the final stage of flowering and believed to be only days away from harvesting.

The extensive growing equipment confiscated from the property included 12 air-conditioning units, 87 LED lights, 30 fans, seven extractor units and eight air filters. Officers also seized three mobile phones and €1,000 in cash.

A third suspect was located and arrested later in Guardamar del Segura following further enquiries.

All three men appeared before the duty investigating court in Torrevieja. They were subsequently released subject to precautionary measures while the investigation continues.

The Guardia Civil said the operation had identified the source of the plant remains found in the municipality, broken up the group allegedly responsible and brought the cultivation operation to an end.