



Zenia Boulevard is celebrating its 14th anniversary with a month-long programme of cultural performances, family entertainment, customer prizes and a major closing party.

The Orihuela Costa shopping centre, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, has organised the celebrations to thank the millions of people who have visited since it opened in 2012.

Under the slogan “14 Years of History, 14 Years with You”, free activities will be held throughout September, combining culture, entertainment and special promotions before culminating in an anniversary party.

Over the past 14 years, Zenia Boulevard has grown alongside the area’s residents and tourists, establishing itself as more than a shopping destination. Its plazas and public spaces have also become a popular meeting point and venue for shared experiences on the Costa Blanca.

Sunset ballet opens celebrations

Culture will take centre stage on Saturday, 12 September, when Plaza Mayor hosts the Sunset Ballet Gala.

The open-air production will feature classical, neoclassical and contemporary dance, including performances of celebrated works such as Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

Dancer José Antonio Robles will make a special appearance alongside professional performers and emerging young talent from the Murcia Region.

The free gala will transform Zenia Boulevard’s central square into an outdoor theatre at sunset, bringing dance closer to residents and visitors.

Family fun with Zimbo and Peludo

Younger visitors will be at the heart of another anniversary event celebrating the birthday of the centre’s mascots, Zimbo and Peludo.

Families can enjoy an afternoon of children’s entertainment featuring games, music, dancing, organised activities and an eight-stage family challenge designed to test participants’ skills.

The celebration will conclude with a meet-and-greet, giving children an opportunity to meet and have photographs taken with the popular characters.

Non-stop anniversary party

The month’s main celebration will take place on Saturday, 26 September, when Zenia Boulevard hosts its Non-stop Party.

DJ Nono and accompanying dancers will provide the music, while a roaming brass band, stilt walkers, glitter face painting, gifts and special promotions will add to the festivities.

Entertainment, special effects and confetti displays will continue throughout the afternoon as the centre marks the anniversary with a party open to all visitors.

Organisers said the event would pay tribute to the customers who have been part of Zenia Boulevard’s story since it opened.

Prizes for loyal customers

A special scratch-card promotion will run from 12 to 27 September, offering rewards to customers who spend a combined minimum of €50.

Prizes will include Zenia Boulevard gift cards, limited-edition 14th-anniversary mugs and complimentary food or drinks at participating businesses throughout the centre.

The promotion forms part of Zenia Boulevard’s efforts to thank customers for their continued support over the past 14 years.

Zenia Boulevard welcomed more than 15 million visitors during 2025 and is the largest shopping centre in Alicante province. It has more than 160 shops, including Zara, Cortefiel, Massimo Dutti, Mango, Primark, Lefties, MediaMarkt and Decathlon, alongside extensive restaurant terraces and family leisure facilities.

An €18 million refurbishment was completed in 2024, improving the façades, paving, seating areas, landscaping, restaurants and children’s play facilities.

Further information about the anniversary programme is available at zeniaboulevard.es.