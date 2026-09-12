



The Guardia Civil has prevented 1,500 European goldfinches from being illegally transported from Spain to Algeria after officers discovered the birds concealed inside a vehicle at Alicante port.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of smuggling, wildlife offences, animal cruelty, and resisting and disobeying officers.

The discovery was made during boarding operations for a ferry travelling between Alicante and Algeria. Customs and border officers were inspecting vehicles in the pre-boarding area when the driver’s evasive behaviour prompted a more detailed search of his car.

Hidden beneath bags of clothing and empty sacks were 30 boxes measuring just 42 by 24 centimetres. Each contained 50 European goldfinches, bringing the total to 1,500 birds.

None of the goldfinches had identification rings or documentation establishing their legal origin. They were also being transported without food or water on a journey expected to last at least eight hours.

The birds were urgently transferred in improved conditions to the La Santa Faz wildlife recovery centre in Alicante, where staff conducted a count and veterinary examinations.

Of the 1,500 goldfinches recovered, 1,320 were healthy enough to be released back into the wild. Another 90 had suffered injuries, while 90 were found dead.

The arrested man was subsequently released while the investigation remains open. The case has been referred to the duty investigating section of Alicante’s Court of First Instance, and the Guardia Civil said further action could follow.

The European goldfinch is a protected species whose capture, possession, transportation and sale are subject to strict wildlife regulations. Authorities warned that the illegal trade in wild birds presents a direct threat to native populations.

Members of the public can report suspected wildlife trafficking at their nearest Guardia Civil station, by calling 062, through the AlertCops application or by using the anonymous public information form on the Guardia Civil website.