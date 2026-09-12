



Rafal Town Council has announced its programme for the 2026 Patron Saint Festivities in honour of Our Lady of the Rosary, combining tradition, music, sport and family entertainment throughout September and October.

The celebrations began on Friday, 11 September, with the return of the opening proclamation. Mercedes Gómez Hernández and Francisco Jesús García Gómez will deliver the address at La Parrala at 10pm.

The opening night also featured a Correfocs fire run from Plaza de la Iglesia, the official launch of the festivities in Plaza de España and music from DJ El Cejas.

September’s programme includes a motorcycle gathering and breakfast, addiction-prevention activities, the 12th Villa de Rafal Popular Race, live music and a special Hoy por Hoy Vega Baja radio programme. Other events include children’s cycling games, the presentation of festival representatives, the coronation of the queens and ladies, family theatre and tributes to the municipality’s older residents.

New additions include the Show Dance musical production and Babibidú Experience, an event aimed particularly at families.

Celebrations continue in October with the Moors and Christians parade, a flower offering, street processions, a multicoloured parade and performances by Técnica 2000 and La Hornet. The programme also includes the comedy show Lost in the 80s, a traditional brass band, a paella day in Parque de los Olivos and a parade by Rafal’s Arte Musical band.

The religious programme will culminate with a Mass and procession honouring Our Lady of the Rosary, followed by a music and fireworks display from the Town Hall terrace.

Mayor Noemí Cutillas thanked the Festival Committee, municipal departments, associations and the Central Board of Moors and Christians groups for their work.

She invited residents and visitors from across the Vega Baja to participate responsibly and enjoy celebrations designed to promote community spirit, tradition and inclusion.