



The Guardia Civil has arrested a man suspected of deliberately starting six fires on plots of land in the Murcia districts of Cabezo de Torres and Churra.

Several vehicles were damaged during the incidents, while one blaze also threatened a nearby building. In one case, the suspect was allegedly caught setting fire to scrubland.

The investigation began in May after a fire broke out on a plot in Cabezo de Torres, damaging several vehicles and affecting a nearby property.

A second fire occurred in June on land between Churra and Cabezo de Torres, destroying approximately five hectares of stubble. The repeated outbreaks began to cause concern among local residents.

Two further non-forest fires were recorded within days of each other in mid-July in an agricultural area of Cabezo de Torres. Several plots were affected, with thousands of square metres of land burned.

Another fire broke out in August in the Rambla del Carmen area of Cabezo de Torres. Dry scrub and stubble were destroyed, while the flames also reached a vehicle parked nearby.

Later that month, a sixth fire was detected on a plot on the outskirts of Cabezo de Torres. According to investigators, the blaze placed nearby people and facilities at risk.

Guardia Civil officers carried out detailed forensic examinations at each scene to establish how the fires had started and identify whoever was responsible.

Investigators concluded that the outbreaks had been started deliberately and gathered evidence pointing to a resident of Cabezo de Torres.

A search operation was launched after the suspect was identified, culminating in his location and arrest. The investigation remains focused on his alleged involvement in all six incidents.