



A total of 225 drivers were brought before the courts across the Valencian Community during July 2026 for alleged road safety offences.

Figures released by the Guardia Civil Traffic Division on 13 August show that 98 motorists were investigated for driving without a valid licence. Of these, 54 had lost all the points on their licence, ten had been temporarily disqualified by a court, one had been permanently banned from driving and 33 had never obtained a licence.

A further 116 drivers were investigated for driving under the influence of alcohol, five for reckless driving, four for driving with drugs in their system, one for speeding and one for leaving the scene of an accident.

In Valencia province, action was taken against 96 drivers: 36 for driving without a valid licence, 57 for drink-driving, two for drug-driving and one for reckless driving.

In Castellón province, 37 motorists were investigated, including 15 for driving without a valid licence and 22 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Alicante recorded 92 cases. These involved 47 motorists accused of driving without a licence, 37 of drink-driving, four of reckless driving, two of drug-driving, one of speeding and one of leaving the scene of an accident. 213