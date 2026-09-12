



This week, the Inbetweeners Golf Society ventured to Las Ramblas Golf Course for another eagerly anticipated day of golf, questionable decision-making, and the usual generous interpretation of the word “competitive.”

The format for the day was a Texas Scramble, which brought out the very best in teamwork, strategy and, naturally, vigorous debate. Selecting the best drive was relatively straightforward. Deciding which approach shot to use was slightly more complicated, with some teams displaying excellent tactical awareness and others seemingly operating under the principle of, “It must be someone’s fault!”

There were some excellent drives, impressive approaches and a few putts that genuinely deserved applause. Some shots immediately disappeared from everyone’s collective memory, usually accompanied by the words, “I just caught it a bit.”

The beauty of Texas Scramble is that everyone gets to contribute — although some contributions were considerably more valuable than others! There was plenty of encouragement between teammates, along with the occasional discussion over exactly which shot should be selected.

In the end, the results were very close, with one or two better putts during the round making all the difference. But, as always, the real winners were the Inbetweeners themselves — enjoying great company, plenty of laughs, a beautiful day at Las Ramblas, and just enough bragging rights to keep the arguments going until the next round.

The Results

1st Place – Garry Garbett – Ken Owen – Eugenio Lara – Frank Cullen

49 points

2nd Place – Bertrand La Font – Sam Williamson – Kevin Sewards – Lesley Cullen

48 points

3rd Place – Malcolm Thomas – Paul Cox – Vic Smith – Joel Mortiers

47 points

4th Place – James Rolston – Roy Harris – Martin Buckley

46 points

A big thank you to everyone who took part and helped make it another great day of golf. Until the next round — when the bragging, excuses, and questionable shot selection begin all over again!