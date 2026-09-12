Another Orihuela Entertainment Bonanza as Tardeada Returns





Orihuela is preparing for another major entertainment weekend as its Tardeada indie music festival returns for a second edition, with organisers hoping to establish it as one of Alicante province’s leading musical events.

Mayor Pepe Vegara unveiled the festival alongside councillors Anabel García, Irene Celdrán, Gonzalo Montoya and Vicente Pina, as well as Pablo Pamies, representing the organising company.

The event forms part of a wider cultural and economic strategy aimed at positioning Orihuela as a destination for live music, entertainment and tourism while creating opportunities for local artists, businesses and event professionals.

Vegara said the festival was continuing the momentum established during its successful debut in 2025.

“Tardeada reflects something that began as an ambition and is now set to become a regular fixture in Orihuela’s cultural calendar as part of the patron saint festivities in honour of the Virgin of Monserrate,” he said.

Culture and Youth councillor Anabel García said an event of this scale broadened the municipality’s tourism offering, attracted visitors and strengthened Orihuela’s reputation as a destination capable of providing distinctive experiences.

“The results of the first edition showed us that there is an audience, there is demand and there is a genuine economic and tourism impact,” she said.

Festivities councillor Irene Celdrán added that the aim was to keep Tardeada accessible and closely connected to Orihuela’s September celebrations.

“We want it to generate activity across the city, support shops, restaurants and other businesses, and help promote Orihuela to visitors,” she said.

Emerging bands compete for festival place

A distinctive part of the festival is La Ruta de la Banda, a competition created to provide genuine opportunities for emerging groups and musical projects.

Following an open application and selection process, 12 finalists will perform live in Orihuela. The final takes place on 11 and 12 September in the Glorieta Gabriel Miró as part of the Virgin of Monserrate festivities.

Admission is free, and members of the public will help select the winning act. The chosen band will earn a place on the official Tardeada Orihuela line-up alongside established national and international performers.

Organisers say staging the competition in the city centre will increase footfall in shops, bars and restaurants while providing residents and visitors with another reason to enjoy central Orihuela.

Crystal Fighters headline two-day festival

The main Tardeada festival will take place at the Los Huertos fairground on 18 and 19 September.

International band Crystal Fighters will headline a line-up that also includes Álvaro de Luna, Xoel López, Zahara Rave, Funambulista, Karavana, Samuraï, Amatria and Juanca DJ Set Supersubmarina.

Local performers, emerging artists and the winner of La Ruta de la Banda will also feature, combining established names with new talent from the area.

This year’s festival will have two stages, along with food and social areas intended to make Tardeada a broader leisure experience rather than simply a series of concerts.

Friday, 18 September, will be free to attend, allowing the wider public to experience the festival and reinforcing its links with the local community.

Debut generated €2.1 million

More than 12,000 people attended the principal Tardeada events in 2025. Organisers also reported high occupancy levels at hotels and restaurants throughout the city during the festival weekend.

The inaugural event was subsequently estimated to have generated approximately €2.1 million for the local economy.

Festival visitors provide additional business for hotels, restaurants, bars, shops, transport providers and companies involved in event production. Promotional campaigns and media coverage also associate Orihuela with prominent artists and reach audiences well beyond the municipality.

Organiser Pablo Pamies said the ambition was to make Tardeada increasingly representative of Orihuela while using the festival to raise the city’s profile farther afield.