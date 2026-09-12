



Back to school means back to rehearsals for the ADAPT Theatre Group, and the first rehearsals require a lot of imagination as costumes, props and the content of each scene are yet to materialise. Each actor has to get to know their character and the lines they should have already learned have to be fitted in with what everyone else is doing on stage.

As our popularity increases the ADAPT Theatre Group attracts new members every year and this time we have a record number of “newbies” to get to know and who also have to get to know us and the way we work.

Above all though, rehearsals are a time to have a lot of fun and games as well as serious work. As with all pantos, Aladdin is full of humour, ridiculous situations and daft behaviour which means that they often tend to go too quickly and we all look forward to next week.

Aladdin will be performed at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre, San Pedro del Pinatar on Friday 27th November at 7 p.m. and Saturday 28th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m.

Tickets can already be obtained online at bit.ly/Aladdin2026 and will also be available at various outlets in due course.