



Orihuela Council’s Sports Department has announced a new programme of aquatic and fitness courses running from October to December at the Palacio del Agua and CDM Playas de Orihuela.

Promoted under the slogan “Recharge Your Energy”, the programme includes swimming classes for pregnant women, babies, children and adults, as well as adapted sessions for people with disabilities.

Aquafitness, aquagym, aquatic training and a range of other fitness activities will also be available during the final three months of the year.

Registration dates will vary according to the activity and venue, with the first enrolment period opening on Monday, 14 September.

Full information about the courses available at both facilities, including registration opening dates, can be found on the Orihuela Sports Department website.

Sports councillor Víctor Sigüenza said the programme represented an excellent opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in regular physical activity.

He added that both the Palacio del Agua and CDM Playas de Orihuela were fully prepared to host the courses, which have traditionally proved popular with residents throughout the municipality.