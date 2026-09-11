



Spanish aerospace company PLD Space has unveiled its new Miura 9 rocket during a visit to its Elche facilities by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The Miura 9 represents a significant evolution of the company’s Miura 5 launcher, which is expected to make its first orbital flight within the coming months. The larger rocket will offer greater capacity for deploying medium-sized satellites, alongside major improvements in recovery, reusability and post-flight data collection.

Sánchez described the project as an important step towards strengthening Spain and Europe’s ability to access space independently.

The Prime Minister toured the company’s engineering, engine and propulsion manufacturing facilities alongside Science Minister Diana Morant and PLD Space executives, including Ezequiel Sánchez and co-founders Raúl Torres and Raúl Verdú.

During the visit, Sánchez highlighted the Spanish Government’s financial backing for the aerospace sector, including approximately €170 million in support for PLD Space. He also defended public investment in science and innovation against criticism that such funding represented a waste of resources.

PLD Space recently secured its first contracts through a European Space Agency programme intended to strengthen Europe’s independent launch capabilities and reduce reliance on US companies such as SpaceX and Chinese providers. The latest contract is valued at €158.9 million and follows Spain’s commitment to contribute up to €169 million to the programme.

The Miura 5 is designed to carry payloads of up to 540kg into sun-synchronous orbit and approximately one tonne into equatorial orbit. The Miura 9 is expected to increase those capacities to around one tonne and 1.5 tonnes respectively.

“This increases both the volume and mass of the satellites we can transport,” said PLD Space chief executive Ezequiel Sánchez.

Local aerospace ecosystem

PLD Space currently employs around 550 professionals and has drawn up a ten-year growth plan. While the Miura 5 stands approximately 35 metres tall, the new Miura 9 will reach 49 metres and incorporate a substantially more advanced recovery system.

The company says its expansion is also delivering wider benefits for Spain’s aerospace supply chain. Since 2024, more than €42.7 million has reportedly been injected into the sector, while PLD Space’s total investment has now reached €488 million.

Sánchez said the Miura programme demonstrated how advanced technology companies could support national industry, create skilled employment and contribute to European aerospace sovereignty.

Ezequiel Sánchez reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Elche, describing the city as a competitive and attractive location for recruiting talent.

Only around 20% of PLD Space’s workforce comes from overseas, although employees represent 23 different nationalities. Morant said the figures demonstrated the company’s strong reliance on locally trained professionals while maintaining an international outlook.