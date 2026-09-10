



A minor earthquake was recorded off the Torrevieja coast during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The tremor occurred at 2.25am local time, with its epicentre located east of the town. Preliminary data placed its magnitude at 1.7 mbLg and recorded a depth of zero kilometres.

Earthquakes of this low intensity are relatively common in the Vega Baja and are unlikely to cause damage. Nevertheless, even minor tremors attract attention because of the region’s seismic history.

Torrevieja and several surrounding communities were devastated by a major earthquake in 1829. The disaster killed hundreds of people and led to the widespread reconstruction of towns across the Vega Baja. Historical accounts continue to shape local awareness of earthquake risk.

The latest tremor comes amid opposition to a proposed hotel development in Torrevieja, with some residents raising concerns about construction and ground stability.

However, there is no evidence that the development and Wednesday’s minor earthquake are connected. Any seismic or structural risks associated with the project would need to be assessed separately through the appropriate geological, engineering and planning studies.