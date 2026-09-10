



Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing mounting pressure to deepen Britain’s relationship with the European Union after new research found widespread public support for closer cooperation.

A British Future poll found that only 21% of voters regarded Brexit as more of a success than a failure, while 57% took the opposite view. Asked how the Government should approach Europe, 56% supported closer ties even if this meant abandoning some of Labour’s existing “red lines”.

A further 10% wanted greater cooperation without crossing those boundaries, while 16% favoured maintaining the current relationship or moving further away from the EU.

Burnham has promised to pursue a bolder reset with Brussels and recently discussed closer UK-European cooperation with French President Emmanuel Macron. However, his Government remains opposed to rejoining the EU, single market or customs union, and has ruled out restoring freedom of movement.

The poll of 3,007 UK adults, conducted by Number Cruncher Politics between June 2 and 16, also found strong backing for a reciprocal youth mobility agreement. Some 57% supported allowing British and European citizens aged 18 to 30 to live, work or study in each other’s countries for a limited period, with only 12% opposed.

British Future director Sunder Katwala said the findings gave Burnham public support to seek practical agreements with Brussels, particularly on youth mobility and trade. However, he cautioned that they did not necessarily indicate widespread enthusiasm for immediately rejoining the EU.

In a hypothetical referendum, 46% said they would vote to rejoin, compared with 29% who would remain outside. The remainder were undecided.

What closer ties could mean for British expats

For Britons living in Spain and elsewhere in the EU, closer cooperation could eventually bring practical benefits, although these would depend on the agreements negotiated.

A youth mobility scheme would principally help younger people rather than established retirees. It could make it easier for the children and grandchildren of expatriates to spend extended periods living, studying or working in Spain without needing a conventional work or residency visa.

Improved trade arrangements could reduce paperwork, delivery delays and additional costs when sending goods, personal belongings or purchases between Britain and the EU.

Future agreements might also improve the recognition of professional qualifications, helping British citizens seeking employment in Europe and expatriates wishing to return temporarily to the UK for work.

Closer administrative cooperation could simplify travel, family visits and cross-border business. Agreements covering pensions, healthcare, social security or residency documentation could also benefit expatriates, although none of these changes is currently guaranteed.

The immediate significance for British residents overseas is therefore political rather than legal: the polling suggests that closer UK-EU cooperation now commands considerably more public support than a return to the divisions of the 2016 referendum.