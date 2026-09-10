



Extreme heat is estimated to have contributed to 57 deaths in the Region of Murcia this summer, an increase of almost 160% from the 22 recorded during the same period in 2025.

Figures from the Daily Mortality Monitoring System, known as MoMo, make 2026 the region’s deadliest summer linked to high temperatures since monitoring began more than a decade ago.

The increase followed successive heatwaves across Murcia. July was the region’s hottest month in at least 60 years, with an average temperature of 28.5°C, three degrees above normal. August was also exceptionally warm.

MoMo does not determine individual causes of death from certificates. Instead, the Carlos III Health Institute compares observed and expected mortality with temperature thresholds considered dangerous in each area. Its findings should therefore be treated as statistical estimates.

Most deaths associated with heat are not caused by heatstroke alone. Extreme temperatures can worsen heart, respiratory and kidney conditions, while dehydration places additional pressure on people with chronic illnesses.

Older residents were particularly affected. Of Murcia’s 57 estimated deaths, 49 involved people aged over 65 and 25 were among those over 80. One death involving a child under 14 was also associated with excessive temperatures.

Across Spain, MoMo estimated that heat contributed to 5,433 deaths during the summer, 41.8% more than in 2025. Murcia’s proportional increase was considerably greater.

The region’s worst week was July 20 to 26, when 12 deaths were recorded during an extended heatwave. Temperatures reached 44.7°C in Caravaca de la Cruz on July 23, breaking both the station’s July record and its previous annual high. Readings also exceeded 44°C in Zarcilla de Ramos and Murcia city.

Experts warn that persistently hot nights may be especially dangerous because they prevent the body from recovering. Murcia city experienced tropical conditions every night in July, with temperatures remaining above 20°C. On 11 nights, they stayed above 25°C.

Health specialists are urging authorities to expand shaded areas, green spaces and public drinking-water points while improving assistance for elderly and chronically ill residents.

Authorities are also being urged to publish clearer data on heatstroke cases and other temperature-related illnesses treated throughout the summer months locally.

Research published in The Lancet Planetary Health warns that global warming of 1.5°C could expose about 290 million people aged over 60 to dangerous heat stress. Experts say adapting homes, healthcare and urban environments will become increasingly important as extreme summers become more frequent.