



Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish throne, has begun a four-year Political Science degree at Carlos III University in Madrid, opening a new chapter in her carefully planned preparation to become Spain’s future head of state.

The 20-year-old Princess of Asturias arrived at the university’s Getafe campus on Monday, September 7, accompanied by her security team. Despite considerable media attention, Leonor said she was beginning her studies with “great enthusiasm”.

She will follow the same curriculum as her classmates, studying subjects including political theory, law, economics, sociology, history, humanities, research methods and international relations. The broad programme is intended to provide a detailed understanding of Spain’s institutions, society and position in the world.

The university has emphasised that Leonor will receive no special academic treatment. She joined around 40 other students in the Spanish-language group and took part in the usual orientation activities before beginning classes. Her admission was processed through the university’s early-entry system for pupils who completed their secondary education abroad.

Leonor attended Santa María de los Rosales school in Madrid before moving to UWC Atlantic College in Wales at the age of 16. She completed the International Baccalaureate there in 2023 while living alongside students from numerous countries.

University follows three years of military training across the Army, Navy and Air and Space Force. Her preparation included instruction at Spain’s principal military academies and a training voyage aboard the naval vessel Juan Sebastián de Elcano.

The programme reflects the constitutional role she is expected eventually to assume as Spain’s head of state and commander-in-chief of its armed forces.

Leonor’s educational path broadly follows that of her father, King Felipe VI, who also combined academic studies with training in all three branches of the military. However, her attendance at a public university and integration into an ordinary student group are being presented as part of a more modern and outward-looking approach to royal preparation.

The princess will continue fulfilling selected institutional duties while completing her degree. Her arrival on campus marks a transition from military discipline to civilian academic life, with her studies expected to strengthen her understanding of the political and social challenges she could one day face as queen.