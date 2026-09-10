



Ryanair has criticised the European Union’s Entry/Exit System after temporary measures allowing border authorities to suspend biometric checks during severe congestion expired.

The airline warned that passengers could face renewed delays unless airports and border agencies receive more time to address technical problems and staffing shortages.

The EES applies to short-stay visitors from outside the EU, including most British travellers entering the 29-country Schengen Area. Passengers must register personal details, fingerprints and a facial image when crossing an external border.

Introduced gradually from October 2025, the system became fully operational across the Schengen Area on April 10. A temporary flexibility period subsequently allowed individual countries to reduce or suspend some checks when queues became unmanageable. That arrangement ended on September 6.

Passengers have reported long waits at airports in Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and other popular destinations. Some travellers have missed flights and connections because of malfunctioning kiosks, insufficient border staff and inconsistent procedures.

More than 100 passengers reportedly missed an easyJet flight from Milan Linate to Manchester in April. Dover also declared a critical incident during the May half-term holiday after motorists faced waits of up to four-and-a-half hours.

Ryanair chief operating officer Neal McMahon described the EU’s handling of the system as a “shambles”, saying airlines, airports and border authorities had repeatedly warned that many crossing points were not ready.

The carrier wants the European Commission to restore the flexibility and extend it until at least April 2027, giving authorities additional time to install working technology, improve passenger information and recruit more staff.

The European Commission said it remained in close contact with the small number of member states requiring further operational adjustments. It has offered additional staff and practical assistance to help resolve outstanding difficulties.

Most British air passengers complete EES registration after arriving at their European destination. Checks are also conducted before departure at Dover, Eurotunnel’s Folkestone terminal and London St Pancras because French border controls operate at those locations.

Travellers are advised to allow additional time for border formalities, particularly when using the system for the first time. Repeat journeys should generally be quicker because biometric details will already be registered.