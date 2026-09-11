



Eight nations will send their leading youth teams to San Pedro del Pinatar for an international programme of training camps and friendly matches between September 23 and October 6.

Pinatar Arena will host men’s Under-17 and Under-20 squads from Europe and the Americas as national teams continue preparations for forthcoming international competitions.

At Under-17 level, Scotland, the Netherlands, the United States, Belgium and France will take part. The international window will give coaches an opportunity to assess emerging talent, develop their squads and provide young players with valuable experience against high-quality opposition.

The strength of the participating federations further underlines Pinatar Arena’s growing reputation as a destination for international training camps and fixtures. The Murcia complex regularly welcomes national teams from different continents during FIFA international windows.

Brazil Leads Strong Under-20 Line-Up

The Under-20 programme will feature Brazil, Denmark, Mexico and the United States, bringing together leading teams from both Europe and the Americas.

Each squad will be based at Pinatar Arena for a training camp and will play a series of friendly matches during its stay. The fixtures will form part of preparations for future international commitments, including the next Under-20 World Cup in 2027.

The programme will also give supporters in the Region of Murcia a rare opportunity to watch some of world football’s most promising young players at close quarters.

Admission to every match will be free, allowing local residents and visiting football fans to attend without charge.

Several fixtures are also expected to be broadcast live in the participating countries, bringing the tournament to an international audience and increasing global exposure for both Pinatar Arena and San Pedro del Pinatar.

The latest gathering adds another high-profile event to the venue’s expanding international calendar.

With established football nations such as Brazil, France, the Netherlands, Mexico and the United States taking part, the programme promises almost two weeks of high-quality youth football.

It also reinforces Pinatar Arena’s position as one of Europe’s leading bases for national-team preparation and the development of the next generation of international players.