Thader Come Up Short in End-to-End Spectacular





CD THADER 1–2 UE TAVERNES

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Having won their opening two Community League matches, Thader were looking to make it three victories on the bounce against a Tavernes side that had lost both of its opening games.

Inside the Moi Gómez Stadium on a sunny mid-September morning, everything pointed towards an entertaining match. A much-improved Thader side had been treating supporters to exciting football, courtesy of manager Antonio Gil’s adventurous attacking style.

As in their previous matches, Thader started firmly on the front foot, with Borja narrowly missing the target after only three minutes. At the other end, 10 minutes later, Edu was guilty of wasting a similar opportunity.

A glorious right-wing cross from Mathis in the 29th minute was agonisingly inches too high for the diminutive Borja, whose leap at the far post failed to make contact.

Tavernes came closest to scoring in the 33rd minute when Jorge’s powerful header thundered against the crossbar before bouncing to safety.

Towards the end of the first half, Sergio made two vital saves in quick succession to prevent the visitors from taking the lead. Serhiy had the final opportunity of the half when, following a quick break from defence, his goal-bound effort was brilliantly saved by Tavernes goalkeeper Javi.

It took only 10 minutes of the second half for Pablo to control a through ball before sliding it beyond the helpless Javi to give Thader a deserved opening goal.

Less than a minute later, Serhiy should have doubled his side’s advantage, but he squandered a glorious opportunity by blazing over the crossbar. Tremino was guilty of another costly miss in the 64th minute—one that Thader would soon be made to regret.

From the next attack, Tavernes’ giant striker Jorge—who must be at least seven feet tall, no joking!—headed home a corner at the far post.

Then, within three minutes, a defensive mix-up allowed Tavernes substitute Luis to slam the ball through a sea of legs and into the back of the net.

Having appeared comfortably in control, Thader suddenly found themselves inexplicably behind.

What followed was a barrage of Thader attacks. In the 75th minute, Palomare headed the ball off his own goal line. From the resulting corner, Thader substitute Jesús shot over with the goal at his mercy.

The match then erupted into a free-for-all, culminating in a Tavernes substitute being shown a red card, along with numerous cautions for both sides.

Thader captain Fran came agonisingly close to rescuing a point in the 90th minute. His stunning strike hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced on the goal line before eventually being cleared.

Thader travel to Jávea next weekend, although, at the time of writing, it is not known whether the match will be played on September 26 or 27. Supporters are advised to visit the CD Thader Facebook page for updated information.