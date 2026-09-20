



The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

In the Leader this week, following more torrential rain across many parts of the Vega Baja, we lay bare the persistent frailty of the region’s stormwater infrastructure. We also give our take on what we consider to be ineffective tourism management in the country, weak planning and inadequate public investment, as politicians, planners and tourism professionals attempt to divert the blame of overcrowding to the tourists rather than their own inadequacies.

All this and much more in yet another packed edition of The Leader Newspaper.