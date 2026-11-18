



National Police officers found the drugs after responding to a report of a heated argument at the couple’s home.

A judge in Alicante has remanded a couple in custody after National Police officers seized more than 850 ecstasy tablets, cocaine, LSD and cash from their home.

Police said officers were called to the property after a report of a heated argument. Speaking to officers separately, the 26-year-old man and the 32-year-old woman each said they had assaulted the other. Police arrested the man on suspicion of gender-based violence and the woman on suspicion of domestic violence.

While inside the property, officers spotted what they believed were drugs in quantities exceeding what they would expect for personal use. Police said the woman told officers there were more drugs in the house and showed them a box containing additional substances and equipment allegedly used to prepare them for distribution.

A court-authorised search yielded more than 850 ecstasy tablets, around 21 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of a substance known as tusi or ‘pink cocaine’, and 60 LSD tabs. Officers also seized 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, €7,890 in cash and £135.

Both were also arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking. They appeared before an investigating judge in Alicante, who ordered that they be held in custody.