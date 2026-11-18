



The National Police will launch its ‘One Letter, One Smile’ campaign on Monday 23 November, bringing schoolchildren and older residents together.

Schoolchildren in Dénia will write letters, make drawings and create Christmas cards for older residents as part of a National Police campaign to reach people who may be feeling lonely over the festive season.

The initiative, called One Letter, One Smile (Una carta, una sonrisa), is being led by Dénia’s National Police station with support from Dénia Town Hall, local schools and the charity APRODSECO. Pupils will hand over their messages in person at a gathering that brings the two generations together.

The campaign’s slogan sums up the idea. “A letter may be a small gesture. Feeling that someone is there for you can mean a great deal.”

APRODSECO is a Dénia-based charity that helps people with intellectual disabilities live more independently and access social and employment opportunities across the area. It also supports their families and other vulnerable residents.

Police and representatives of the organisations involved will outline the campaign and its planned activities at the launch at 11am on Monday 23 November at La Casa de la Paraula, in Dénia’s Baleària ferry terminal. Members of the press are asked to arrive at 10.45am.