



A 43-year-old Romanian man wanted by the German authorities in connection with an alleged homicide has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Torrevieja.

The suspect was identified by chance during a routine patrol in a residential area of the town. Officers from the Guardia Civil’s Torrevieja station became suspicious when they noticed him behaving evasively and apparently attempting to avoid them.

When stopped, the man presented a foreign identity document that officers suspected was fraudulent. Following an initial examination, the document was seized and he was taken to the police station for further checks.

Investigators subsequently established his true identity and discovered that several arrest warrants had been issued against him.

The most serious was a European Arrest Warrant issued by Germany over his alleged involvement in a homicide linked to an assault and serious bodily injury. Its validity was confirmed through international police cooperation channels.

Officers also discovered that the suspect was wanted under two separate judicial orders issued by a court in Almería.

The man was arrested on suspicion of document forgery and brought before the duty judge at Torrevieja’s Court of First Instance and Preliminary Investigation.

Proceedings relating to the European Arrest Warrant have been transferred to the relevant investigating court at Spain’s National Court in Madrid.

The National Court will now handle the extradition process and determine whether the suspect should be surrendered to the German authorities to face the allegations against him.