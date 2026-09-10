



Taxi drivers, delivery workers and driving instructors will lose their long-standing exemptions from wearing seatbelts in urban areas when Spain’s revised traffic regulations take effect on October 1.

The change means professional drivers must remain belted while working, even when making frequent stops or conducting driving lessons.

Taxi and delivery drivers have previously been permitted to drive without a seatbelt on certain urban journeys involving repeated stops. Driving instructors were also exempt because they might need to intervene quickly if a learner made a mistake.

Those exemptions will now be removed as part of a wider road-safety overhaul intended to provide greater protection for motorists and vulnerable road users. Medical personnel working in the patient compartment of an ambulance during an emergency will retain their exemption.

The revised regulations also introduce several changes for motorcyclists. Riders will be permitted to use the right-hand hard shoulder during severe congestion, but only where signs specifically allow it and at a maximum speed of 30km/h.

Motorcycle and moped riders and passengers will also be required to wear protective gloves on interurban roads and closed footwear on all roads. The glove requirement will take effect once a ministerial order establishes the technical standards for approved equipment.

Failure to comply with the protective-equipment rules will be treated as a serious offence and could result in a €200 fine.

Professional delivery riders using motorcycles will also have to wear a high-visibility vest. The broader reforms introduce new requirements affecting cyclists, electric scooter users and other vulnerable road users.