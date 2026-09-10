



Spain has joined Britain and a growing group of countries taking action against trade involving Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, increasing international pressure on Israel over settlement expansion and violence in Palestinian territories.

The UK announced that it would prohibit imports and service agreements connected to settlements considered illegal under international law. The restrictions are expected to take effect within nine months and will principally affect agricultural goods and other products originating from Israeli-controlled settlements.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the measures were intended to distinguish between trade with Israel itself and commercial activity supporting settlements built on occupied Palestinian land.

Spain has already adopted restrictions preventing products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem from entering the Spanish market. Madrid has also limited consular assistance for Spanish citizens living in those communities to the minimum legally required.

The measures form part of Spain’s wider policy towards the conflict, which has included formal recognition of a Palestinian state, restrictions on arms supplies to Israel and repeated calls for stronger European action.

France and Canada have introduced or supported similar measures, while several other European countries have expressed backing for coordinated international action.

The governments involved argue that continued settlement expansion threatens the possibility of creating a viable Palestinian state and undermines efforts to secure a negotiated two-state solution.

Most countries and the United Nations regard Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem as illegal under international law. Israel disputes that interpretation and describes the territories as contested land with deep historical and religious significance for the Jewish people.

Israel has strongly condemned the trade restrictions, accusing participating governments of political interference and unfairly targeting the country.

The Israeli government announced that it would close the British consulate in East Jerusalem and impose restrictions on a number of British nationals. It also warned of broader diplomatic consequences following the UK’s decision.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham defended the policy, saying Britain had a responsibility to oppose injustice and protect the prospects of a future peace agreement.

Critics of the restrictions argue that separating settlement products from goods produced elsewhere in Israel could prove difficult because of interconnected supply chains. Others say the economic effect will be limited and that the measures are largely symbolic.

Supporters, however, believe coordinated trade action sends a clear diplomatic message that settlement expansion cannot continue without consequences.

The restrictions do not amount to a general boycott of Israel and are specifically directed at commercial activity linked to settlements in occupied territory. Spain and the UK say they remain committed to Israel’s security while supporting the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside it.