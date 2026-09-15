



Torrevieja City Council has received the Sports Quality Seal in recognition of its management of municipal facilities, services and programmes promoting sport and physical activity.

The certification is awarded by the International Institute for Excellence and Sports Certifications, through its Institute for Sports Quality, in collaboration with the Spanish Sports Association.

It recognises the standard of the council’s sporting policies, facilities, activities and public programmes, as well as its commitment to continually improving the services available to residents.

Sports councillor Diana Box Alonso said the award reflected the combined efforts of the Sports Department, municipal technicians, local clubs, organisations and everyone involved in sport across the city.

“This is excellent news for Torrevieja and recognition of the work being carried out by the Sports Department,” she said.

Box highlighted the city’s extensive sporting infrastructure, broad programme of activities and ability to organise and host competitions and other major events. However, she stressed that the council’s objective remained to improve its facilities and create more sporting opportunities for residents.

The certification assesses areas including public sports management, infrastructure and equipment, municipal programmes and the quality of services provided to users. It is designed to identify organisations maintaining high management standards while encouraging physical activity and improving residents’ well-being.

The award also supports Torrevieja’s growing reputation as a sports tourism destination. Its facilities and organisational capacity allow the city to host competitions, training camps and events across a variety of disciplines, attracting visiting athletes, clubs and spectators.

Municipal officials said sport also contributes to public health, social cohesion, tourism and economic development.

The Sports Quality Seal must be renewed annually, with the assessment process examining facilities, programmes, services and results. Participating authorities must also identify and implement improvements to continue meeting the required standards.

Torrevieja City Council said it would continue modernising its sporting infrastructure and developing programmes supporting grassroots participants, local clubs and major competitions.

“This seal is not the end of the journey, but an incentive to continue working,” Box said. “We want Torrevieja to keep growing as a city of sport and for residents to feel proud of the facilities, activities and services available to them.”