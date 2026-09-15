



The Guardia Civil is investigating a 34-year-old man who was allegedly caught driving at 219km/h on a section of the A-7 motorway with a 120km/h speed limit.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm on June 10, when officers from the Alcoy Traffic Unit were conducting speed checks near kilometre point 469.4 of the motorway.

The car was travelling towards Valencia as it passed through the municipality of Castalla. Officers recorded it at 99km/h above the legal limit and almost twice the maximum speed permitted on Spanish roads.

A Guardia Civil patrol stopped the vehicle several kilometres further along the motorway. The driver was subsequently placed under investigation for an alleged excessive-speed offence under Article 379 of Spain’s Criminal Code.

If convicted, he could face a prison sentence of between three and six months, a fine calculated over a period of six to 12 months or between 31 and 90 days of community service.

The offence may also carry a driving ban of between one and four years, covering both motor vehicles and mopeds.

The investigation was conducted by the Alcoy Traffic Unit and Alicante’s Road Collision Investigation Team. The case has been referred to the civil and criminal investigation section of the Ibi Court of First Instance, Court Number Two.

The Guardia Civil said the suspect has no previous record of road-safety offences.