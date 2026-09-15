



British visitors should continue to expect fingerprint and facial-recognition checks at Spanish airports despite rules being relaxed elsewhere in Europe

Spain is continuing to enforce the European Union’s new biometric border controls despite nine other European countries reportedly being granted additional time to resolve technical problems and reduce passenger disruption.

France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Greece, Malta, Portugal, Italy and Switzerland have told the European Commission that they are not ready to apply the Entry/Exit System fully at every external border crossing.

Brussels has informally accepted their decision, according to reports, despite previously insisting that no further extensions would be allowed after a transition period expired on September 6. The Commission has not formally confirmed the concession and no new enforcement deadline has been announced.

Spain is not among the countries seeking additional flexibility. British tourists and other eligible non-EU travellers arriving at Spanish airports should therefore continue to expect fingerprint and facial-recognition checks.

The EES electronically records the entry and departure of most non-EU nationals making short visits to the 29-country Schengen area. It is replacing manual passport stamps and is designed to identify people who remain beyond their permitted stay.

For British visitors, the system will monitor compliance with the visa-free allowance of 90 days within any rolling 180-day period.

During their first registration, passengers may be directed to a self-service kiosk or processed by a border officer. They will normally be required to scan their passport, have a facial image taken and provide fingerprints.

Once that record has been created, subsequent journeys should involve a faster identity check against the biometric information already stored. However, passengers may still experience delays when several international flights arrive together or when insufficient registration booths are available.

The system applies when travellers enter or leave the Schengen area. It does not normally affect journeys between Spain and another Schengen country because routine border controls are generally not carried out on internal routes.

Different Rules for British Residents

British citizens legally resident in Spain are generally exempt from EES registration, provided they hold a valid residence permit.

Residents should present their passport together with their TIE card at border control to avoid being processed as short-stay visitors. This is particularly important for people protected by the Withdrawal Agreement, as failure to demonstrate residence could result in their journey being recorded against the 90-day tourist allowance.

Non-EU nationals holding a qualifying long-stay visa or residence permit issued by a country operating the EES are also exempt.

Delays Reported at Spanish Airports

Although Spain is implementing the system fully, the rollout has not been trouble-free. Airlines and travel organisations reported queues and missed connections during the summer, with Málaga and Palma among the airports highlighted by Ryanair. Problems have also been reported in Tenerife and Lanzarote.

Passengers travelling to or from Spain are being advised to arrive early and allow additional time for border control, particularly during weekends, school holidays and other peak periods.

The disruption has not been limited to Spain. Waiting times at Frankfurt Airport reportedly doubled during July, while travellers at Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport faced queues of up to three hours.

Technical difficulties have included failures when uploading fingerprints and facial images to the central European database, as well as delays retrieving stored records when passengers return. When the system fails, border officers may revert temporarily to manual passport checks.

Smaller regional airports face particular difficulties because several thousand passengers can arrive within a short period while only a limited number of biometric booths and trained officers are available.

The nine countries seeking more time reportedly argued that they must retain the ability to suspend biometric processing to maintain the flow of passengers. France has also yet to introduce the full procedure at the Port of Dover, where French officers conduct Schengen entry controls before passengers leave Britain.

Airlines Call for Extension Until 2027

Ryanair wants the flexibility extended until at least April 2027, giving airports and border authorities more time to install equipment, address software faults and increase staffing.

The airline’s chief operating officer, Neal McMahon, described the rollout as “a shambles from start to finish” and said passengers should not pay the price for technical and organisational failures.

The International Air Transport Association has expressed similar concerns, warning that authorities must be able to suspend biometric processing during serious system outages.

Despite the disruption, EU officials say the EES has generated approximately 200 million travel records and prevented around 70,000 people from entering the Schengen area. These reportedly include travellers without the correct visas, people who have exceeded their permitted stay and individuals using false or multiple identities.

A mobile application called Travel to Europe is being introduced to allow passengers to submit some passport and facial-image information before reaching the border. Its availability remains limited, however, and travellers should not assume it will remove the need to complete checks on arrival.

Procedures may now differ between European countries and individual border crossings. For Spain-bound passengers, however, the position is clearer: tourists should prepare for biometric registration, while residents should keep their passport and valid TIE readily available.