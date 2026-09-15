



Torrevieja Council has organised eight social, cultural and recreational events to mark the International Day of Older Persons.

Running from September 18 to October 4, the programme includes themed parties, a community gathering, the Senior Olympics, a photography exhibition and a gala at the Municipal Theatre.

Councillor for Older People Inmaculada Montesinos said the activities were intended to encourage active participation, strengthen social connections and recognise the contribution older residents make to the city.

“We want our senior citizens to be the true protagonists, offering them opportunities to enjoy themselves, share experiences and spend time together in a welcoming and participatory environment,” she said.

The programme begins with a gala party at the San Pascual Senior Citizens’ Centre at 6.30pm on September 18. This will be followed by a hippie-themed party at the Municipal Leisure Centre at 6pm on September 23.

A gathering for members of the municipality’s senior citizens’ centres will take place at Parque de las Naciones at 11am on September 25. Participants must collect a ticket in advance from their respective centres.

La Mata Multipurpose Centre will host a rockabilly party at 7pm on September 27.

The Senior Olympics will be held at the Restituto Marroquí Senior Citizens’ Centre from 10am on September 29. Participants must register through their local senior centres in teams of six by September 27.

The Municipal Leisure Centre will host the opening of a photography competition exhibition and an awards presentation at noon on September 30.

The main event will be the International Day of Older Persons Gala at Torrevieja Municipal Theatre at 6pm on October 1. Performers will include Macrolínea, Sabor y Baile, Irene and Fernando, Matías and Candi, Amanecer Rociero and the Antonio and Margarita Sevillanas Group, alongside other invited acts.

The programme concludes at the Pedro Lorca Senior Citizens’ Centre at 6.30pm on October 4 with an event entitled Women in Red and Men in Black.

Montesinos encouraged Torrevieja’s older residents to take part, saying the council remained committed to promoting active lifestyles, companionship and stronger social relationships.