



Members of DIVAS (Drama in the Hondón Valley) Theatre Group have recently taken part in the Fiesta Parade in Hondón de los Frailes. Themed – Parisian Nights – our members excelled with Cancan dancing, singing, music and a fantastic float which brought Paris to the Hondón Valley.

With colourful costumes DIVAS made a real statement. There was a handmade windmill (Moulin Rouge style) which looked just amazing with working sails and lights.

Alongside was a model of an illuminated Eiffel Tower. The parade made its way around the village and there was much support from the audience along the streets.

And to top off the evening, DIVAS has been awarded a prize! There is now talk of a theme for next year’s parade!

Information about DIVAS productions can be found either by emailing: hondondivas1@gmail.com or you can find us on our Facebook Page.