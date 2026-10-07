



TUI, Jet2holidays and easyJet holidays are increasing their Spanish holiday programmes, with more hotel choices, new routes and longer seasons.

British holidaymakers will have a wider choice of Spanish breaks in 2027 as three major travel companies expand their programmes.

TUI, Jet2holidays and easyJet holidays are strengthening their offers across mainland Spain, the Balearics and the Canary Islands, combining additional accommodation with expanded flight connections. The Costa Blanca features prominently in easyJet holidays’ summer programme.

TUI is adding 120 hotels in the Canary Islands to its summer 2027 portfolio, spread across Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. The additions form part of a broader expansion involving 1,000 establishments.

The operator is also set to introduce flights from London Gatwick to Seville, Valencia and Santiago de Compostela, widening the options for British visitors beyond traditional beach resorts.

Jet2 has announced thousands of additional seats across 22 routes from nine UK airports, responding to demand for holidays earlier and later in the summer season.

Spanish destinations benefiting include Girona, Almería, Menorca and Mallorca. Among the changes are April season extensions to Almería from Leeds Bradford, Girona from East Midlands and Menorca from Manchester. Reus will also receive expanded April services from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Liverpool.

Jet2 says the changes give customers greater flexibility over travel dates while supporting demand outside the busiest summer weeks.

Meanwhile, easyJet has launched 18 new routes for summer 2027, including six connections to Spain, with package holidays available through easyJet holidays on all the new services.

Of particular interest to south-east Spain, Liverpool–Murcia flights will begin on 29 March 2027, operating twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Girona will gain services from Liverpool from 28 March and Gatwick from 3 June. Other additions include Aberdeen–Barcelona, Aberdeen–Palma and Edinburgh–Bilbao.

For the Costa Blanca and neighbouring Costa Cálida, the expanded programmes could bring opportunities for hotels, restaurants, attractions and other tourism businesses. Longer seasons may also help spread visitor spending beyond July and August.

However, the announcements cover Spain as a whole. They should not be interpreted as confirmation that every operator is adding flights to Alicante.

Together, the changes signal continued confidence in Spain as a destination for British package holidaymakers, with greater choice already being offered for next year.