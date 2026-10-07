Cartagena Jazz Festival celebrates its 45th edition with leading international jazz artists





The Cartagena Jazz Festival returns for its 45th edition from 29 October to 15 November, bringing together major international jazz artists and some of the most distinctive voices on the Spanish music scene.

This year’s programme features performances by Ibrahim Maalouf, Andrea Motis, Nubiyan Twist, Kenny Barron, Kurt Elling & The Yellowjackets, Rocío Márquez, Rita Payés & Lucía Fumero, Samara Joy and Niño Josele, with concerts taking place at the Auditorio El Batel.

The festival will also extend its programme to the Centro Cultural Ramón Alonso Luzzy with Micah P. Hinson, Izo FitzRoy and Nacho Vegas, while Pantera Blue, Tito Ramírez and La Perra Blanco will perform at El Batel’s terrace.

Alongside its main programme, Cartagena Jazz Festival will once again take jazz beyond the traditional concert venues and into the city. Free daytime performances by Mood Swing, Gata Brass Band and the Conservatory Big Band will bring live music to different public spaces in Cartagena.

The programme is completed by a series of concerts at Mister Witt Café, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to emerging and local talent and to the city’s live music scene.

After 45 editions, Cartagena Jazz Festival remains one of the longest-running jazz festivals in Spain, combining major international names, new musical perspectives and a strong connection with the city and its audiences.