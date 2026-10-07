



Mare Nostrum Torrevieja celebrated a Sunday as both senior teams secured victories on 4 October, with the men winning 27–21 at Algemesí and the women beating Torrellano HC Torrebanda 28–22 at home.

Aarón Álvarez’s men faced a demanding test against one of the strongest opponents in National Division One Group E, despite the hosts entering the third round without a point.

Torrevieja built their performance around disciplined defending, with goalkeeper Alfredo Cabezas, known as “Chiqui”, providing a commanding presence. After ten minutes, the visitors began pulling clear, producing a 9–1 scoring run to establish a 17–8 advantage at half-time.

Algemesí responded strongly after the interval, steadily reducing the deficit. With 15 minutes remaining and a numerical advantage, the hosts closed to within four goals, prompting Álvarez to call a timeout.

Mare Nostrum regained their defensive composure, while Chiqui continued to frustrate the opposition. The visitors held firm to secure their second victory in three matches, taking their tally to four points from a possible six.

Meanwhile, the women opened their regional First Division campaign in impressive fashion at the Tavi y Carmona Sports Palace.

A blistering 5–0 start put Torrevieja in control before Torrellano fought back to 7–4. Strong defending and quick attacking play helped the home side restore their dominance and reach the interval leading 14–8.

Three unanswered goals from the visitors after the restart cut the gap to three, but Torrevieja reorganised and produced another decisive scoring spell. Their 28–22 victory delivered the first two points of the season and an encouraging start to life in the division.

The men return to action on Saturday, 10 October, hosting Jeovent Balonmano Leganés at the Cecilio Gallego Pavilion, with throw-off at 6.30pm. They will be looking to build on their promising opening results. The women have no fixture this weekend.