



A €308,550 design contract has been awarded, but the planned €4.1 million facility is unlikely to open before 2029.

Plans for Redován’s long-awaited health centre have taken a significant step forward after the Valencian regional government awarded the contract for its design and construction supervision.

Architecture practice Jesús Céspedes + Vahos Arquitectura secured the €308,550 contract, including VAT, ahead of five other bidders. Its offer was 17.8% below the initial budget.

The centre will be built on a 1,872-square-metre council-owned plot in Plaza de la Comunitat Valenciana, occupying approximately half the existing green space and children’s traffic park. It will also have access from Avenida Excma. Diputación de Alicante.

The two-storey building will provide six family medicine consulting rooms, two for paediatrics, five for nursing and two for paediatric nursing. Further facilities will include treatment and urgent care, midwifery, breastfeeding support, social work and sample collection.

Designed for near-zero energy consumption, the centre will serve a growing population now exceeding 8,000 residents.

Project preparation is expected to take eight months, followed by a separate tender for construction, estimated at €4.1 million and scheduled to last two years. Allowing for procurement procedures, work is unlikely to begin before May 2027, with opening anticipated in 2029.

The council and healthcare professionals have sought replacement premises for more than 15 years, highlighting inadequate space, lighting and ventilation in the current clinic.