



Murcia’s airport recorded an 8.4% rise in passenger numbers between January and August, with new flights to Amsterdam and Liverpool scheduled for 2027.

The Region of Murcia International Airport has welcomed more than six million passengers since opening in January 2019, reaching the milestone amid growing demand and plans to expand its European connections.

The achievement was marked on Monday by Juan Francisco Martínez, director-general of the Murcia Region Tourism Institute (ITREM), and airport director Carlos Sanmartín, who welcomed passengers arriving on a Ryanair flight from Dublin.

Martínez described the milestone as a significant achievement, coinciding with growth in both airport activity and regional tourism. He highlighted the airport’s strategic role in attracting overseas visitors and creating opportunities for tourism businesses across Murcia.

Between January and August, the airport handled 709,319 passengers, an increase of 8.4% compared with the same period last year, according to Aena figures. That was more than double the 4.1% growth recorded across Aena’s airport network.

August alone saw 134,007 passengers pass through the terminal, up 5.9% year on year.

International services continued to account for most commercial traffic. Of the 706,225 passengers travelling on commercial flights during the first eight months of the year, 624,220 used international routes, an increase of 7.3%.

The airport’s progress comes as Murcia reports record overseas visitor numbers. Between January and August 2026, the region welcomed 949,861 international tourists, up 14.2% on the same period in 2025.

Their spending reached approximately €1.25 billion, a reported increase of 4.6%.

Amsterdam and Liverpool Routes to Launch

Two new services will expand the airport’s international network in spring 2027.

Transavia’s direct route to Amsterdam Schiphol is scheduled to begin on 30 March, operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The service will strengthen links with the Netherlands, an increasingly important market for Murcia. The region welcomed 69,254 Dutch visitors between January and August this year, up 24.2%. Their spending totalled €118.7 million, making the Netherlands Murcia’s third-largest overseas market by tourism expenditure.

EasyJet’s new Liverpool service is scheduled to launch on 29 March 2027, with flights on Mondays and Fridays.

The connection will reinforce links with the United Kingdom, Murcia’s largest international tourism market. British visitors accounted for 298,642 arrivals during the first eight months of the year, an increase of 15.5% and almost a third of all overseas tourists.

Their spending reached €374.3 million, representing 29.8% of the region’s total international tourism expenditure.